Painful symptoms
Udo Jürgens’ daughter shows her shingles wounds
The daughter of legendary Austrian singer Udo Jürgens, Jenny Jürgens (57), is giving her Instagram followers an insight into her battle against shingles.
The singer has been suffering from the painful symptoms of the viral disease for 14 days and is documenting her road to recovery on social media.
What she initially thought was a "sun allergy from NYC" turned out to be "shingles zoster herpes" on her face and the entire right side of her head. "I've never had anything so painful in my life," she confessed.
Harsh medication and strict sunlight reduction
In her latest post, Jürgens reports on the end of the "harsh medication", which robbed her of energy but at the same time curbed the risk of post-zoster neuralgia. Although the wounds are healing slowly, they are getting smaller. Aloe vera, cortisone cream and patience are now her allies in the fight against the disease.
"It's a shame not to go out in the sun when the weather is nice, but you know what for," says Jürgens. To strengthen her immune system, she relies on infusions of folic acid, vitamins C and B, Othomol plus Immune, garlic-lemon decoction, lysine and magnesium.
Gratitude and educational work
Jürgens is infinitely grateful to her husband, director David Carreras Solé, for his support during this difficult time. "Without you, I don't know what it would have been like," she writes in her post.
She also uses her platform to raise awareness about shingles. "Many of you thanked me for my reporting and got vaccinated as a result," she says happily. "And I've seen how unknown shingles is in people's minds. It was the same for me ... until I got it."
Appeal to the public
Jürgens appeals to her followers to get vaccinated against shingles. "If you had chickenpox as a child, it's lying dormant inside you. The varicella zoster herpes. It can break out with stress or a weak immune system. And it's really painful!" she warns.
With her open and honest approach to her illness, Jenny Jürgens hopes to encourage other sufferers and at the same time raise awareness of shingles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.