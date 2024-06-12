Only second case
Child (4) in India seriously ill with bird flu
India has reported a case of avian influenza in a four-year-old child to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the WHO, this is the influenza A(H9N2) subtype and the second known case in India. The first was reported in 2019.
According to the WHO, the child was brought to the pediatrician at the end of January with fever, breathing difficulties and abdominal pain.
It was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital, treated and discharged after four weeks. A few days later, he was taken to another hospital where he had to be intubated. A swab was taken there and influenza A (H9N2) was detected. The child was discharged from hospital on May 1 with an oxygen supply.
Avian flu infection is usually harmless
However, the viruses could change in such a way that they can be transmitted more easily from person to person. For this reason, vaccine candidates have been developed that can be quickly developed into available remedies in the event of a pandemic.
Risk remains "low"
The WHO is constantly calling on countries to be vigilant and closely examine clusters of disease. "Based on the available information, WHO considers the current risk to the general population from this virus to be low," the agency stated.
First man to die from H5N2 variant
A few days ago, a man in Mexico died from the H5N2 avian flu variant (see article link and video above). The 59-year-old fell ill in April and showed symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea and dizziness.
