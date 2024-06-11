Small SUV coming
Hyundai Inster: the next €20,000 electric car?
The market is waiting for cheap entry-level electric cars - and apparently they are coming, one after the other. Hyundai shows a few teaser images of the battery SUV called Inster, which will be presented at the end of the month.
For the time being, information about the car remains as obscure as the vehicle in the photos: The Koreans are only announcing a WLTP range of up to 355 kilometers. And they are also rambling about the origin of the name from the words intimate and innovative. Officially, of course, they have not sought proximity to the short form of Instagram.
But you can guess a little more. The Inster is practically the electric version of the Hyundai Casper, a 3.60-metre short but 1.58-metre tall dwarf that has been sold in Korea as a petrol model since 2021.
The manufacturer is raising expectations high and wants to set new standards "in terms of range, technology and safety features (...) and thus redefine what buyers can expect from a vehicle in this class".
We assume that there will be at least a 20,000 euro version of the car. Whether this will actually have a range of 355 km remains to be seen. In any case, Citroen has just presented the 40 centimeters longer e-C3, which has a range of 320 km and costs from 25,000 euros. A variant with a range of 200 km will follow next year. Hyundai will probably not be more expensive than its larger competitor with the small Inster.
