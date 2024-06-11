Hyundai Inster: the next €20,000 electric car?

We assume that there will be at least a 20,000 euro version of the car. Whether this will actually have a range of 355 km remains to be seen. In any case, Citroen has just presented the 40 centimeters longer e-C3, which has a range of 320 km and costs from 25,000 euros. A variant with a range of 200 km will follow next year. Hyundai will probably not be more expensive than its larger competitor with the small Inster.