New product coming

Nutella: Ferrero announces big change

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 20:59

Until now, the Nutella spread has not been suitable for all diets. This is about to change. Because after 60 years of loyalty to the original recipe, Ferrero is now daring to innovate.

Nutella regularly fails product tests due to its high sugar and fat content. But fans swear by the nut nougat cream.

Nutella Plant based will now be launched on the market in the fall, as reported by Lebensmittelzeitung with reference to a Linkedin post by the head of the Italian sales cooperative VéGé Group.

Sales launch in Italy
Sales are set to start in Italy. However, Ferrero has already secured the brand in other countries and it is not yet clear when the vegan Nutella will be launched in Austria.

Nutella with the "innovation of innovations"
VéGé CEO Giorgio Santambrogio writes: "We like to be partners in the innovations of our friends in the industry, and here we are with the innovation of innovations: Nutella is changing, evolving and here is the launch of Nutella Plant based."

Milk powder is being replaced
Ferrero is to replace the milk powder in the vegan version with an as yet undisclosed plant-based ingredient. However, the cream will otherwise remain the same and offer a similar consistency and taste to the classic. Palm oil is also to be retained. Meanwhile, fans of the original will not have to do without the milk version.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

