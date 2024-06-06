First death with avian flu virus type H5N2

First bird flu death in Mexico

The case was the first ever bird flu death in Mexico. The person (59) had had several other illnesses. After several weeks of illness, she suddenly had a high fever and shortness of breath, was taken to hospital and died there on 24 April. So far, there is no evidence that the person was exposed to infected poultry or other birds. No other infections have been detected among relatives, acquaintances and medical staff who had contact with the person.