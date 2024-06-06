"Risk rather low"
First death with avian flu virus type H5N2
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported the world's first death of a person infected with a laboratory-confirmed avian influenza A (H5N2) virus. The case was reported from Mexico.
Several laboratory analyses had confirmed the virus type. From 2003 to May 2024, a total of 463 deaths following infection with bird flu viruses were reported to the WHO from 23 countries, but they were always A (H5N1).
"Current risk rather low"
The WHO once again called on all countries to be vigilant and to closely investigate clusters of disease. However: "Based on the available information, WHO considers the current risk to the general population from this virus to be low."
Facts
Infections with bird flu viruses must be reported. In many countries, however, not all deaths with bird flu-like symptoms such as respiratory problems or diarrhea are investigated or laboratory capacities are not sufficient to determine viruses. It is therefore obvious that not every case is reported to the WHO.
First bird flu death in Mexico
The case was the first ever bird flu death in Mexico. The person (59) had had several other illnesses. After several weeks of illness, she suddenly had a high fever and shortness of breath, was taken to hospital and died there on 24 April. So far, there is no evidence that the person was exposed to infected poultry or other birds. No other infections have been detected among relatives, acquaintances and medical staff who had contact with the person.
Detection of the virus in poultry has been reported in Mexico. In March, an A(H5N2) outbreak was detected in a poultry farm in a backyard in the state of Michoacán - which borders the state of México, where the infected person lived.
How is the bird flu virus transmitted?
Bird flu is usually transmitted through contact with infected birds. In rare cases, it can also spread from one person to another. However, according to the US health authority CDC, this has happened very rarely so far and has only affected a few people.
An infection is usually harmless. However, the viruses could change in such a way that they can be transmitted more easily from person to person. For this reason, vaccine candidates have been developed that can be quickly developed into available remedies in the event of a pandemic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
