De Bruyne confirms interest in a move to Saudi Arabia

"Must be open to everything"

De Bruyne has been playing for Manchester City for nine years now and has won numerous titles, including the treble in 2023 and most recently the fourth English championship in a row. This season, the midfielder only played 18 of 38 league games due to injury. "At my age, you have to be open to everything. My eldest is now eight and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I'll be playing for City," said De Bruyne, who is leading the Belgian team at the European Championships in Germany.