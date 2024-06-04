100,000 flowers
William ushers at aristocratic wedding of the year
On Friday, the wedding bells will ring for the mega-rich British aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, and his longtime girlfriend Olivia Henson. The befitting ceremony in Chester Cathedral is already regarded as the society event of the year. The heir to the British throne, Prince William, plays a special role.
The ceremony will take place in Chester Cathedral, a place with a long tradition for the Grosvenor family. A reception in Eaton Hall, the family seat, rounds off the festivities.
100,000 flowers, William as usher
As a special gesture of solidarity with Chester, the groom, who is an economist, had 100,000 flowers planted in the town before the wedding.
In addition to family members and friends of the couple, Prince William, a close friend of the Duke, will also act as an usher. However, it is not yet clear whether Prince George, the Duke's godson, will also be present. Princess Kate will be absent due to her cancer.
Harry refrains from attending to avoid causing discord
Prince Harry is said to have been asked to skip the wedding of one of his closest friends due to fears that his feud with his brother William could overshadow the event.
Duchess Meghan, Harry's wife, is also said to have been unenthusiastic about a trip to the UK.
Same college as Kate
Relatively little is known about Olivia Henson, the future Duchess of Westminster.
She works as a key account manager at a company for sustainably produced ingredients. She completed her education at Marlborough College, which Princess Kate also attended as a girl, and then studied Hispanic Studies and Italian at Trinity College in Dublin.
After the wedding, the couple plan to move their residence to Eaton Hall in Cheshire. The Duke and his future wife want to start a family and get involved in the region.
The richest Briton under 40
Hugh Grosvenor, who is the richest Briton under 40 with an estimated fortune of 10.127 billion pounds (around 12 billion euros) and is richer than King Charles III, inherited the Grosvenor estate at the age of just 25 from his father Gerald, who died in 2016.
The Grosvenor Group owns an extensive real estate portfolio in 40 cities worldwide as well as large estates in Lancashire and Scotland.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.