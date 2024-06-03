Millie Bobby Brown
After a secret wedding: she proudly shows off her wedding ring
Actress Millie Bobby Brown (20) and model Jake Bongiovi (22) have got married. Millie Bobby Brown showed off her wedding ring in a video on Instagram.
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi have been a couple for over three years.
They announced their engagement in April 2023 and now a glittering wedding ring sparkles on the actress's hand. The 20-year-old presented it almost incidentally in a video on Instagram.
Millie Bobby Brown shows off her sparkling wedding ring
The newlywed shows herself getting ready for bed, while the sparkling wedding ring on her hand can be seen again and again. The actress continues to wear her engagement ring over the new accessory. Millie Bobby Brown simply commented on the post with a purple heart emoji.
In the comments, the 20-year-old's fans are overflowing with compliments and congratulations. "THE RING!" commented one fan on the actress' post. "Oh my God Millie, you're beautiful" or "You're glowing Millie" can also be read in the comments.
Jon Bon Jovi's secret wedding confirmed
Incidentally, the happy couple kept the wedding a secret until father and father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi told them about the marriage on a TV show. "They're doing great, they feel absolutely fantastic," the 62-year-old rocker revealed about the newlyweds and couldn't stop gushing.
Bon Jovi didn't reveal exactly when his son Jake and daughter-in-law Millie said yes, but he did let a few details slip: "It was a very small wedding with the family and the bride looked stunning and Jake is as happy as can be."
