Entry ban is coming
Israeli vacationers unwanted in the Maldives
In response to the war in Gaza, the government of the Maldives wants to ban Israeli citizens from entering the country. According to the office of President Mohamed Muizzu, the relevant laws are to be amended. The ban should come into force as soon as possible.
In addition, the president of the Muslim country has appointed a special envoy to determine the needs of the Palestinians. He also wants to work with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to collect money for the people in the Palestinian territories.
Do not travel or cancel trips
The Israeli Foreign Ministry recommended that its citizens no longer travel to the archipelago known for its luxury hotels, white beaches and turquoise waters. If they are already there, they should consider leaving the country.
Israel had already issued a travel warning for the Maldives last December - in view of anti-Israeli sentiment in the context of the war. The two nations do not maintain full diplomatic relations, but Israelis have so far been able to visit the dream vacation destination. According to official Maldivian figures, just under 11,000 tourists from Israel visited last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.