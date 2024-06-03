Boateng transfer turns into a tsunami of rejection!

Boateng also experiences shitstorm

And speaking of damage! Despite all the allegations of violence, for which the LASK player will have to answer to a German court again from June 14, the "Krone" deliberately does not publish any excerpts from Boateng's X-Channel (formerly Twitter). Because just minutes after he announced his move to LASK on Friday, the 35-year-old was met with a tsunami of criticism and rejection culminating in hatred that cannot be conveyed here in words or pictures!