From politics to fans
Boateng transfer turns into a tsunami of rejection!
LASK had not expected these headlines after the supposed transfer coup: But because of the allegations of violence against women against the player, more and more fans are criticizing the signing of Jérôme Boateng after SPÖ women's leader Maria Holzleitner.
"The fact that Linz wants to adorn itself with such a person and CEO Siegmund Gruber also speaks of a player with 'exceptional character' is not only in bad taste, but simply a disregard and mockery of the victims," they say about the LASK boss after Gruber signed Jérôme Boateng, who has been confronted with allegations of violence against women for years, until 2026.
Who is the source of this criticism? The heart of some LASK supporters, as the text entitled "Giving perpetrators a stage?" is an excerpt from the guest commentary published on the web blog "Seit1908.at", which is run by LASK fans.
Much criticism
This also underlines the fact that not only supporters of other clubs, but also politicians such as SPÖ women's leader Maria Holzleitner, are very, very critical of this transfer and in some cases completely against it.
For example, the guest commentary also states: "Seit1908.at distances itself from all misogynistic and domestic violence and, as a result, clearly rejects the transfer of Jérôme Boateng."
Demand for a set of values and guiding principles!
Everything is linked to the demand: "LASK finally needs a set of values and a mission statement that is co-designed by all sides and that those responsible must follow. It cannot and must not be the case that a few people repeatedly disregard any set of values and thus cast our club in a light that does lasting damage to our image."
Boateng also experiences shitstorm
And speaking of damage! Despite all the allegations of violence, for which the LASK player will have to answer to a German court again from June 14, the "Krone" deliberately does not publish any excerpts from Boateng's X-Channel (formerly Twitter). Because just minutes after he announced his move to LASK on Friday, the 35-year-old was met with a tsunami of criticism and rejection culminating in hatred that cannot be conveyed here in words or pictures!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.