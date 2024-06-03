Vorteilswelt
From politics to fans

Boateng transfer turns into a tsunami of rejection!

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 09:00

LASK had not expected these headlines after the supposed transfer coup: But because of the allegations of violence against women against the player, more and more fans are criticizing the signing of Jérôme Boateng after SPÖ women's leader Maria Holzleitner.

comment0 Kommentare

"The fact that Linz wants to adorn itself with such a person and CEO Siegmund Gruber also speaks of a player with 'exceptional character' is not only in bad taste, but simply a disregard and mockery of the victims," they say about the LASK boss after Gruber signed Jérôme Boateng, who has been confronted with allegations of violence against women for years, until 2026.

Who is the source of this criticism? The heart of some LASK supporters, as the text entitled "Giving perpetrators a stage?" is an excerpt from the guest commentary published on the web blog "Seit1908.at", which is run by LASK fans.

Much criticism
This also underlines the fact that not only supporters of other clubs, but also politicians such as SPÖ women's leader Maria Holzleitner, are very, very critical of this transfer and in some cases completely against it.

For example, the guest commentary also states: "Seit1908.at distances itself from all misogynistic and domestic violence and, as a result, clearly rejects the transfer of Jérôme Boateng."

Demand for a set of values and guiding principles!
Everything is linked to the demand: "LASK finally needs a set of values and a mission statement that is co-designed by all sides and that those responsible must follow. It cannot and must not be the case that a few people repeatedly disregard any set of values and thus cast our club in a light that does lasting damage to our image."

Boateng also experiences shitstorm
And speaking of damage! Despite all the allegations of violence, for which the LASK player will have to answer to a German court again from June 14, the "Krone" deliberately does not publish any excerpts from Boateng's X-Channel (formerly Twitter). Because just minutes after he announced his move to LASK on Friday, the 35-year-old was met with a tsunami of criticism and rejection culminating in hatred that cannot be conveyed here in words or pictures!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
