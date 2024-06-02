Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On Gigi D'Agostino

Mikl-Leitner: “Rethink self-censorship!”

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 07:00

"Banning a song is like going back to the Middle Ages," explains the Italian DJ in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Lower Austria's governor takes a similar view and is now calling on people to "reconsider well-intentioned self-censorship".

comment0 Kommentare

Videos showing drunken revellers chanting racist slogans to the beat of the song caused a media outcry and public outrage around Gigi D'Agostino's song "L'amour toujours". Radio stations even removed the song from their programs as a result. D'Agostino himself clearly distanced himself from this misuse and spoke of a "racist decision" in the "Krone" interview. Now the discussions are also calling Lower Austria's governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) onto the scene.

Zitat Icon

In the end, it is the stupid people who decide which songs can still be played and which cannot. And we should not give them this power.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner

"Many young people who organize summer festivals for their clubs on a voluntary basis are now unsettled. They ask me whether they are still allowed to play this song or whether it will put them in the right corner. And you can really take that worry away from them," explains the head of the province to the "Krone".

And she clarifies: "Nobody is suddenly a bad person because they play this song or dance to it. Nobody really needs to be talked into that. Any song can be misused by particularly stupid people". According to Mikl-Leitner, it would therefore only be sensible to reconsider this well-intentioned self-censorship.

If this door is opened once, those oblivious to history will take advantage of it and abuse other harmless songs. "They will film themselves, post them online and provoke further bans. In the end, the stupid people will decide which songs can still be played and which cannot. And we should not give them this power," Mikl-Leitner concluded.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf