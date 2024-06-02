AFTER DEFEAT
Many question marks over Draßburg’s sporting future
ASV Draßburg are facing a major upheaval following their bitter relegation to the Burgenlandliga. The majority of the players are leaving the club, only a handful will stay. In addition, direct promotion is not on the club's agenda.
So now it has happened after all! In the past two seasons, Draßburg narrowly avoided relegation from the Eastern Football League. But on Friday evening it was a bitter certainty: ASV will be playing in the Burgenlandliga next season!
The main reason can be found in the fall. "Unfortunately, we didn't pick up enough points in the first half of the season. There were a few games in which we were at least equal, but still came away empty-handed," says sporting director Peter Bauer.
"The spring, on the other hand, was top, so you can only praise the lads." Nevertheless, we have to face reality and put the regional league adventure to bed for the time being. "At the end of the day, it's a shame that things have turned out this way. But we have to accept it and move on."
To be more precise, press the reset button! The bloodletting in the squad is enormous. "A lot of players will be leaving us," says Bauer. Among other things, all the mainstays are practically gone. If you believe the rumors circulating, new clubs are already on the horizon for Schimandl (Traiskirchen), Erhardt (Sauerbrunn), Stadler (Oberwart) and Rath (Parndorf). Lang will also leave, as clubs from league "zwa" are said to have expressed interest.
The coach is also gone
A completely new team is therefore needed - a Herculean task, especially after relegation. Siegendorf showed the way last year, having only a handful of players available after dropping down to the Burgenlandliga - and managed to get promoted straight back up.
There are probably not many more players staying with us than there were at Siegendorf.
Draßburgs Sportlicher Leiter Peter Bauer.
"There probably won't be many more players staying with us than there were at Siegendorf. But in Draßburg, direct promotion is not an issue at all," says Bauer. There is also another construction site. Coach Mario Pürrer is also leaving the club. "But a new solution will be presented soon."
