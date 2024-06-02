Many question marks over Draßburg’s sporting future

To be more precise, press the reset button! The bloodletting in the squad is enormous. "A lot of players will be leaving us," says Bauer. Among other things, all the mainstays are practically gone. If you believe the rumors circulating, new clubs are already on the horizon for Schimandl (Traiskirchen), Erhardt (Sauerbrunn), Stadler (Oberwart) and Rath (Parndorf). Lang will also leave, as clubs from league "zwa" are said to have expressed interest.

The coach is also gone

A completely new team is therefore needed - a Herculean task, especially after relegation. Siegendorf showed the way last year, having only a handful of players available after dropping down to the Burgenlandliga - and managed to get promoted straight back up.