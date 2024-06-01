Record high
37 candidates murdered during elections in Mexico
In the run-up to the elections in Mexico, more candidates have been killed than ever before in the country's recent history. According to the public prosecutor's office, candidate Jorge Huerta Cabera was shot dead at an election event on Friday. He had applied for a seat on the municipal council of the city of Izucar de Matamoros. According to the security consultant Integralia, 37 candidates were killed before the election on Sunday.
In addition, there have been 828 non-fatal attacks - almost 80 of them since the beginning of this week alone. Experts point out that Mexico's mix of powerful drug cartels and often corrupt local governments increases the danger for political candidates.
Personal protection for candidates
560 candidates and election workers were given personal protection during the election campaign due to repeated threats. However, this has not always helped. Just earlier this week, a candidate for the office of mayor in the southern state of Guerrero was shot dead at close range during the election campaign despite having personal protection.
It is generally expected that Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate of the left-wing populist government alliance Morena, will be elected president in Sunday's election. She is well ahead of the opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez in the polls. This would be the first time in Mexico's history that a woman would lead the country.
Obrador is replaced
According to the constitution, incumbent Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador may not run again. Obrador remains very popular in Mexico. This is largely due to his social policies, which have helped the country's poor. He has built up Sheinbaum as his successor.
Around 100 million Mexicans are entitled to vote on Sunday. In addition to the presidency, the election is for Congress. The governments of nine federal states and more than 20,000 public offices will also be newly elected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
