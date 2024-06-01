Cloakroom was cleared
It rained into this elementary school in Krems
The elementary school in the Krems district of Egelsee (Lower Austria) has been in acute need of renovation for years. However, despite several political declarations of intent, too little has happened so far. Only recently, it was even dripping wet from the ceiling. However, the local council did not even consider the issue to be urgent.
Almost a year ago, the Krems municipal council decided to preserve the elementary school in the beautiful district of Egelsee. The building was getting on in years and in need of renovation. However, little has happened since the so-called decision in principle. According to the ÖVP, neither budgetary resources nor development plans for the concrete safeguarding of the elementary school were integrated into the education master plan. The situation only recently came to a head. In mid-May, water leaked into the entrance area and checkroom of the elementary school.
Urgent motion rejected
The checkrooms on the wall between the old building and the extension had to be cleared immediately. The meter box was also affected by water ingress. In 2023, a class on the upper floor could not be used for weeks as there was suspected mold growth due to a damp ceiling.
"These examples show that there is an acute need for action," says the city's ÖVP. However, a corresponding urgent motion by Egelsee city councillor Bernadette Laister at the municipal council meeting at the end of May was shot down. The SPÖ and FPÖ voted against it.
