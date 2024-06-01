It rained into this elementary school in Krems

Almost a year ago, the Krems municipal council decided to preserve the elementary school in the beautiful district of Egelsee. The building was getting on in years and in need of renovation. However, little has happened since the so-called decision in principle. According to the ÖVP, neither budgetary resources nor development plans for the concrete safeguarding of the elementary school were integrated into the education master plan. The situation only recently came to a head. In mid-May, water leaked into the entrance area and checkroom of the elementary school.