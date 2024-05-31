Investigators strike biggest blow against cybercrime

The operation was primarily directed against the groups behind the six malware families "IcedID", "SystemBC", "Bumblebee", "Smokeloader", "Pikabot" and "Trickbot". The "Trickbot" dropper, for example, was used to attack hospitals and health centers in the USA during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Europol, the total number of victims targeted by the groups that have now been dismantled can only be determined once the confiscated servers have been analyzed.