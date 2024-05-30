Suddenly unemployed – what you should do now

If you have just been made redundant or are already unemployed, here is a little consolation: you are not alone! In April 2024, 287,559 people were registered as unemployed with the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS). An increase of around eleven percent compared to the same month last year is considerable, but not yet a cause for great concern. This is because most people who fall into unemployment find a job again after a short time. According to the AMS, less than 34,000 people (11.8 percent) are considered long-term unemployed. People fall into this category after one year of continuous joblessness.