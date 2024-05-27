Win fan moments
Travel with the “Krone” in the ÖFB team bus!
Secure your place on the official team bus of the ÖFB national team and travel to Germany for an unforgettable fan experience.
This "Krone" competition makes the most beautiful fan dreams come true! Because we're taking you to the soccer highlight of the year in Düsseldorf and Berlin. In the official team bus of the Austrian national team.
In other words, in the luxury bus that normally carries team boss Ralf Rangnick and his stars such as Marko Arnautovic, David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) is making this bus available to Krone readers for the European Championship weeks. They can win 45 x 2 "tickets" for the bus.
And then be chauffeured to Düsseldorf or Berlin in a unique atmosphere, probably most comparable to a long-distance flight in business class. Catering, service and TV entertainment included, of course. Once in Düsseldorf and Berlin, a sightseeing program, a visit to the official fan zones and other fan surprises await.
The trips at a glance:
- Düsseldorf: Departure from Vienna Central Station on June 16 at 9 p.m., return journey from June 17 after the fan experience.
- Berlin I: Departure from Vienna Central Station on June 20 at 11 p.m., return on June 21 after the fan experience.
- Berlin II: Departure from Vienna Central Station on June 24 at 11 p.m., return journey on June 25 after the fan experience.
The motto: "Everything is possible with the neighbor!"
With the "Krone" it really is "Everything is possible with the neighbor!" This slogan stands for our competition. A slogan that originally came from the ÖFB marketing department. Marketing Director Michael Schmid and Laura Leichtfried shook it out of their sleeves at the end of the successful red-white-red European Championship qualifiers. The shirts with the slogan sold like hotcakes and were a big hit with Austrian fans.
As a "warm-up" for the European Championship, Austria's footballers will play two more test matches against other EURO participants. On June 4, Serbia will play at the Happel Stadium in Vienna, and on June 8, the Austrians will face Switzerland in St. Gallen.
Take part and win
Secure your place now on the official ÖFB team bus, which will be available to the "Krone" family during the European Championships, and accompany our national team to Düsseldorf and twice to Berlin for a unique fan experience. Simply fill out the form and you're in! The closing date for entries is June 10, 2024, 9 a.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.