Travel with the “Krone” in the ÖFB team bus!

The motto: "Everything is possible with the neighbor!"

With the "Krone" it really is "Everything is possible with the neighbor!" This slogan stands for our competition. A slogan that originally came from the ÖFB marketing department. Marketing Director Michael Schmid and Laura Leichtfried shook it out of their sleeves at the end of the successful red-white-red European Championship qualifiers. The shirts with the slogan sold like hotcakes and were a big hit with Austrian fans.