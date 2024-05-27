Czech Republic wins ice hockey World Championship title thanks to home advantage

"It's difficult to accept that it didn't work out!"

While some were celebrating their great success, the Swiss were in mourning. The third consecutive defeat in the final left its mark. "2013 showed us that it's possible. We were more mature in 2018. Now we had the feeling that we were ready because we had learned from the last few years when it wasn't good," explained coach Fischer. "This year, we had the belief that we could do it. It's difficult to accept that it didn't work out," said a dismayed captain Roman Josi.