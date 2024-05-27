"A fairy tale"
Czech Republic wins ice hockey World Championship title thanks to home advantage
The Ice Hockey World Championship title in front of more than 17,000 spectators in their own country is causing a flood of jubilation in the Czech Republic. "A fairy tale, a dream, a fantasy" was how the newspaper "Sport" described the triumph. With their 2:0 victory over Switzerland on Sunday, the hosts were crowned 13-time world champions (including 6 times as Czechoslovakia) and secured their first title since 2010. "I can't see any more silver," said Swiss coach Patrick Fischer angrily.
The final was a game dominated by defense, with David Pastrnak's goal in the 50th minute paving the way to victory for the home side. "I never thought there would be a goal that would bring me to my knees. I had told myself that I would never celebrate like that. Then something just exploded inside me. It was all these emotions, the fans, the whole country," said the Boston Bruins NHL pro, who skidded across the ice on his knees after scoring.
"To become world champion in front of these fans is incredible!"
David Kämpf scored the final goal shortly before the final buzzer and put an entire country in a celebratory mood. The home advantage and the enthusiasm in their own country pushed the Czechs to victory. "They were unbelievable. To become world champions in front of these fans is incredible," said goalkeeper Lukas Dostal. The newspaper "Pravo" also wrote: "One of the main ingredients for success was the home environment. Even if the Prague arena had been many times its capacity, the stands would have been full immediately."
"It's difficult to accept that it didn't work out!"
While some were celebrating their great success, the Swiss were in mourning. The third consecutive defeat in the final left its mark. "2013 showed us that it's possible. We were more mature in 2018. Now we had the feeling that we were ready because we had learned from the last few years when it wasn't good," explained coach Fischer. "This year, we had the belief that we could do it. It's difficult to accept that it didn't work out," said a dismayed captain Roman Josi.
The fact that Switzerland is in fifth place in the world rankings after reaching the final and beating Germany and Canada was little consolation. "We're all just sad today," said record-breaking national team player Andreas Ambühl. The next attempt will be made at the World Championships in Denmark and Sweden next year. But Switzerland will be aiming for the crowning glory at the latest at the home tournament in Zurich and Fribourg in May 2026.
