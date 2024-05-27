Weber presents gas grill as a plancha for the first time

More big news at Weber

The barbecue year 2024 is not over with the plancha alone. While everything at Weber began in Chicago in 1952 with George Stephen's idea of transforming a simple ship's buoy into a kettle barbecue, this year Weber is presenting the most modern SmartControl gas barbecue in the company's entire history: the "Summit FS38X", for restaurant-quality grilled food and with a high-performance infrared sear zone for temperatures of over 815 °C, the likes of which the BBQ market has never seen before. It produces even better grilling results without flame contact thanks to the heat from above.



Also: Weber is entering the outdoor kitchen market with the "Weber BBQ Kitchen". A product created by a team of Austrian entrepreneurs, including Matthias Fuchs and Benedikt Mitterlehner, both managing directors of the popular Weber Original Stores.



There is also colorful news in the electric barbecue segment, the "Lumin" now also shines in fresh mint green. All recipe book fans will get their money's worth with the new book "Weber's Ultimate Heat": the first barbecue book that deals with the correct use of high heat from the ground up. Because: "More is not always more", according to the barbecue masters behind Weber. All new products are available now or soon at weber.com and in all Weber Original Stores.