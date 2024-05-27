New citizens' initiative
Residents against chalet village
Tourism project in the Sonnalm area is giving some people cause for concern. Newly founded citizens' initiative calls for the project to be reconsidered.
A chalet village planned on the Sonnalm is described as "oversized". As reported, three luxury chalets are to be built there by the Fender family business. And the area is to be expanded over the next few years to include more chalets, a restaurant and a wellness area. The residents of the Sonnalm, where there are mainly chalets and second homes, are not happy about this.
"We don't want to prevent anything, but the project needs to be reconsidered," says Sarah Auer, chairwoman of the newly founded citizens' initiative "Lebenswertes Stubeck". Many issues have not yet been clarified for the citizens' movement. "The Sonnalm is already heavily populated, but such a large project will have a huge impact on the flora and fauna. What's more, there are not enough parking spaces available," one local resident expressed her concerns during a site inspection.
The tourism project is too big in this form. We fear that it could slide into insolvency like other chalet villages.
Maria Hoffmann, Kärntnerin, lebt in Wien und hat am Stubeck eine Hütte.
Residents in the neighboring village of Kreuschlach are also not happy about the expected increase in traffic. "The road there is also private, it is used as a toboggan run in winter and is not gritted." There is also a lack of tourist infrastructure. "There is neither a ski lift nor enough hiking trails."
Further talks are underway
According to Fender, further talks are being held. There is no question of a lack of parking spaces. An underground car park is planned. The project is a "good source of income" for the municipality. The planned project in this form is not yet a done deal anyway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
