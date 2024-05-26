Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Registrar reveals

“It’s so beautiful when they are so in love”

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 08:00

Getting married in small towns is emotional and personal. A registrar from Adnet reveals what still moves her.

comment0 Kommentare

Almost everyone knows the Marble Hall in Salzburg's Mirabell Palace. Less well-known as a wedding venue is Adnet - where the famous Adnet marble comes from. Weddings here have a lot of personal and emotional space.

Zitat Icon

When the groom or grandma cries right at the beginning of the ceremony, it gets me.

Hannelore Eibl, Standesbeamtin in Adnet

Registrars don't have an easy time of it. "When the groom or grandma cries right at the start of the ceremony, it gets to me too," says Hannelore Eibl. Many tears of happiness are shed in the marble-clad wedding room at the municipal office. In the middle of it all is the municipal employee, who is still moved after 14 years as a registrar.

"She showed so much emotion. It made our wedding really festive," says a newlywed couple. Only in a "sleepy nest" like their community is getting married still really personal, the couple say.

"It's so nice when the bride and groom are so in love," says Hannelore Eibl about the benefits of her work. She still remembers one special moment years later. Before the groom was allowed to kiss his bride, he told her in front of the entire wedding party: "I love you so much."

More couples marry "top secret" and very small
Impressive wedding pictures are created in the Marble Hall, but it is difficult to "accommodate" personal details. In Adnet, there is also a speech on request that goes into the marriage proposal under the Christmas tree and suchlike. Eibl goes to the hairdresser before every wedding ceremony and dresses the couple accordingly. If a small wedding is to remain secret, she can even manage that in the small town. "That's been happening a lot lately," reveals the Adnet native.

According to Franz Schefbaumer, the manager of Schloss Mirabell, one trend is for couples to style themselves in unusual ways, for example in biker outfits. And "cold feet"? Almost nobody ever gets them here or there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf