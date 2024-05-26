“It’s so beautiful when they are so in love”

More couples marry "top secret" and very small

Impressive wedding pictures are created in the Marble Hall, but it is difficult to "accommodate" personal details. In Adnet, there is also a speech on request that goes into the marriage proposal under the Christmas tree and suchlike. Eibl goes to the hairdresser before every wedding ceremony and dresses the couple accordingly. If a small wedding is to remain secret, she can even manage that in the small town. "That's been happening a lot lately," reveals the Adnet native.