Legionnaire Lainer’s future is clear

The club offered Lainer the prospect of an extension immediately after his cancer diagnosis became known. However, Lainer first wanted to earn this with good performances. The right-back did just that in the final of the past season. "Stevie" has been with the five-time champions since the summer of 2019 (most recently in 1977) and has made 141 appearances (four goals) for the traditional club from North Rhine-Westphalia.