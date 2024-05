Austro-Topmodel Nadine Mirada “Cannes” it

It wasn't just the who's who of the film industry who looked radiantly beautiful at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Above all, Austro top model Nadine Mirada sparkled and shone this week on the Côte d'Azur. This was not only thanks to her jewelry manufacturer "Mandana", who adorned the 35-year-old from Linz with sustainably produced diamonds for her appearance on the red carpet. No, the "WIBA Award" also put a big grin on the influencer's face.