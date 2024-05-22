Team on the upswing
Coaches extend their contracts at Western League club Bischofshofen
Thomas Schnöll and assistant coach Christopher Kronreif will continue to coach Bischofshofen Sportklub 1933 in the coming season. This was announced by the club on Wednesday. There is also an option for a further year and reinforcements from Grödig.
Only recently, the "Krone" reported that BSK 1933 would like to extend the contract with the new coaching team. The contract extension for Thomas Schnöll and his "co" Christopher Kronreif was signed on Wednesday. The duo will continue to manage the Pongau West League club in the 2024/25 season. There is also an option for a further year. "The talks with the club were characterized by mutual appreciation. I'm happy that we're continuing on this path together," said the Pongau native. Daniel Reiter, who comes from SV Grödig, will also join the club in the summer as a goalkeeping coach.
"This coaching team is the first at BSK 1933 since we started playing soccer, where the performance curve has risen after the contract negotiations and which delivers what we agreed," says BSK boss Patrick Reiter.
ÖFB Cup within reach
Schnöll and Kronreif took over just under a month ago and got BSK back on track. The team led by captain Elias Kircher picked up ten points from four games and is now fifth in the table. In the battle for the ÖFB Cup ticket, which goes to the third-best Salzburg team in the league, Bischofshofen are two points ahead of rivals SV Wals-Grünau with four rounds to go.
