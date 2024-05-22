Coaches extend their contracts at Western League club Bischofshofen

Only recently, the "Krone" reported that BSK 1933 would like to extend the contract with the new coaching team. The contract extension for Thomas Schnöll and his "co" Christopher Kronreif was signed on Wednesday. The duo will continue to manage the Pongau West League club in the 2024/25 season. There is also an option for a further year. "The talks with the club were characterized by mutual appreciation. I'm happy that we're continuing on this path together," said the Pongau native. Daniel Reiter, who comes from SV Grödig, will also join the club in the summer as a goalkeeping coach.