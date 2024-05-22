Rain cleans the air
A breather for pollen allergy sufferers
Millions of microscopic seeds that cover everything with a thin yellowish layer and also irritate the mucous membranes of many people: we are talking about pollen. The tiny pests will continue to fly through the air until the end of June. This week, however, the weather is giving us a breather.
Everyone knows them: the microscopic particles that cover everything that is not covered or protected with a milky yellow blanket when the weather is nice and dry. But they don't just cause cleaning work, they also irritate the mucous membranes and, in the worst case, can even be dangerous. We are talking about pollen.
Grass pollen is acute
"At the moment, it's mainly grass pollen that's flying," says Wolfram Hötzenecker, Head of the Department of Dermatology and Venereology at KUK Linz. When the weather is fine, the plants bloom and the wind blows the seeds far and wide through the air.
Rain provides relief
Rain, on the other hand, gives allergy sufferers a breather in the truest sense of the word, as it washes the pollen out of the air and binds it. This week is no exception: "It will remain unsettled until the weekend with temperatures barely above 20 degrees and occasional rain showers," says Alexander Ohms from GeoSphere Austria.
Can also be dangerous
Typically, a pollen allergy manifests itself as hay fever or tickling in the nose and throat. "But it can also slide down into the bronchial tubes, which can lead to allergic asthma," warns Hötzenecker. "This is of course dangerous, but asthma sprays help in such cases!"
Where does the allergy come from?
Why do so many people have allergic reactions to plant seeds, which are actually harmless? "The immune system has to distinguish between good and bad, but sometimes the immune system learns incorrectly," says Hötzenecker. "Then the body mistakes the pollen for dangerous bacteria and viruses and ramps up its defenses." According to the expert, it is still unclear why this happens. In any case, allergies are learned: "Nobody is born with allergies - you learn them, and they can disappear just as easily," says the doctor.
How to protect yourself?
However, you can protect yourself against the flying troublemakers: "Protection against aeroallergies is based on three pillars: The first and simplest is to avoid pollen as much as possible," explains Hötzenecker. There are apps that show how high the pollen count is at the moment. If the pollen count is high, you should stay indoors and keep the windows closed. Outside, sunglasses or FFP2 masks can help. Back at home, you should wash your face and clean your nose.
Pillar number two is medication: "Anti-allergy medicine suppresses the symptoms and also causes less fatigue," says the allergy expert.
Permanent solution
The only permanent solution is the third pillar: "With desensitization, you get to the root of the problem. You try to get the patient's immune system used to the allergens by regularly adding them," explains Wolfram Hötzenecker. The pollen season lasts until the end of June and is likely to be rather strong this year.
