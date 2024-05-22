A breather for pollen allergy sufferers

Where does the allergy come from?

Why do so many people have allergic reactions to plant seeds, which are actually harmless? "The immune system has to distinguish between good and bad, but sometimes the immune system learns incorrectly," says Hötzenecker. "Then the body mistakes the pollen for dangerous bacteria and viruses and ramps up its defenses." According to the expert, it is still unclear why this happens. In any case, allergies are learned: "Nobody is born with allergies - you learn them, and they can disappear just as easily," says the doctor.