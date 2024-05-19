Fury defeated! Usyk is now the sole ruler

In the spectacle advertised as the "Ring of Fire", the eccentric Fury started with his usual provocative games. Usyk remained unimpressed and threw many punches to the body. But the 2.06 meter tall Brit put his enormous punching power and reach to good use, maltreating Usyk with his powerful right fist. The brute uppercuts from Fury, who dominated at times, put the Ukrainian under massive pressure. However, Usyk came back in the eighth round and gave his opponent a bloody nose with clever punch combinations. In the ninth round, Usyk completely turned the fight around and brought Fury to the brink of an early defeat.