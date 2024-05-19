Trouble again for the FPÖ due to removed posters

"We don't live in the Wild West"

FPÖ provincial party chairman Alexander Petschnig rages: "The incumbent of Trausdorf obviously thinks that he lives somewhere in the Wild West and not only forcibly tampered with our posters, but that he doesn't even have to inform us of his authoritarian abuses! Based on this situation, abuse of authority and permanent confiscation of property, if not theft, are on the cards." Petschnig refers to the legally enshrined right of all parties to advertise their positions. The FPÖ is considering legal action and wants to raise the issue in the state parliament.