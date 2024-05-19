50 years of the VW Golf
The latest evolutionary stage: the Golf VIII
With more than 37 million units sold, the Volkswagen Golf is one of the most successful cars in the world. To mark the birthday of the compact car icon, the latest evolutionary stage of the bestseller is now available in Europe: the Golf VIII. Together with VW, we are celebrating 50 years of the Golf - and you can win.
Like its predecessors, the new Golf VIII is quickly becoming a bestseller. In 2020, it is the best-selling car in Europe. The strong demand for hybrid models also contributes to its top position. By the end of 2020, every third Golf ordered was already a hybrid.
The new evolutionary stage
The new evolutionary stage of the eighth generation was launched in 2024. The new Golf VIII impresses with a new generation of infotainment, a more intuitive operating concept, a sharpened front and rear end and efficient drive systems. This also includes plug-in hybrids with an increased electric range of significantly more than 100 kilometers. In addition, an illuminated VW logo adorns the front of the Golf for the first time.
Visually characteristic of the eighth-generation Golf are the redesigned front end with the distinctly narrow radiator grille and a sharp undercut around the door handles. LED technology replaces all conventional lighting technology in all versions - the new lighting design becomes a dominant and unmistakable style element of the current Golf.
The Golf Rabbit: the timelessly attractive special model
The Austrians' favorite special model to date? The Golf Rabbit. The lively rabbit is a likeable and easily recognizable symbol of an affordable and attractively equipped vehicle. The former special model quickly developed into a brand in its own right, and its reputation continued to grow. In Austria, the Rabbit remains the most successful Golf model to this day , available in every generation since 1977.
Win now: Drive a VW Golf Rabbit for 1 year
As a registered user on krone.at, you have the chance to win 1 of 50 VW Golf Rabbits for 1 year including VW Genuine complete winter wheels, fully comprehensive insurance and a vignette for 1 year until May 19. Search for one of the eight VW Golf generations on krone.at and with one click it will end up in your digital collection album.If you have collected all VW Golf generations after the eight weeks, you have the chance to win one of 50 VW Golf Rabbit.
Have you missed a generation? No problem! In your digital scrapbook and at www.krone.at/50jahrevwgolf, you can collect all VW Golf generations during the eight weeks and stand a chance of winning a VW Golf Rabbit for a year,including VW Genuine complete winter wheels, fully comprehensive insurance and a vignette for one year!
Alternatively, you can also cut out one of the eight VW generations in each Sunday edition of the Kronen Zeitung, stick it in the collection card enclosed on March 29, 2024 (or download the collection card HERE ) and upload the complete collection card from May 19, 2024 up to and including May 31, 2024 HERE or send it to the following address (date of postmark applies).
Kronen Zeitung
Keyword: "VW competition"
P.O. Box 200
1203 Vienna
The winners will be drawn and contacted from June 10* All further information and the conditions of participation can be found HERE.
