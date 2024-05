Side blow! How Hummels reacts to his exclusion from the European Championship

Future still unclear

Despite his recent strong performances for Borussia Dortmund, DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann did not include Hummels in his squad for this summer's European Championship at home. "I realized that the decision had affected him. He absolutely deserved to be at the European Championships," said BVB coach Edin Terzic. Hummels' future is still uncertain. His contract expires in the summer. Terzic is hoping for further cooperation: "Mats has clearly shown what he can still do. He has shown what he wants: to play soccer at the absolute top level."