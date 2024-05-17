Weißhaidinger achieves first coup with new technology

Strametz has even more confidence in herself. She already has her ticket for the European Championships in Rome in the bag and is currently in a place in the world rankings that would be enough for the Olympics. She doesn't want to rely on that. "I'm even confident that I can run the direct limit of 12.77," says the 26-year-old. That would mean she would even beat the Austrian record of 12.82 set by St. Pölten's meeting director Beate Taylor, formerly Schrott.