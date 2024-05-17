Victory in St. Pölten
Weißhaidinger achieves first coup with new technology
A cry of joy thundered through the rain in St. Pölten. It was also an expression of Lukas Weißhaidinger's relief. The Upper Austrian threw his discus to 67.38 meters in only his second competition with his new technique. This was the clear improvement he had hoped for compared to the first meeting of the season in Doha. "I needed just such a throw," said the 2020 Olympic bronze medallist happily.
Weißhaidinger's first throw sailed to over 64 meters, then he increased to 65 meters. But that was still not what the 32-year-old had hoped for. Then the rain set in, making the conditions even more difficult for the discus throwers. But suddenly one of them got away from him. In his last attempt, Weßhaidinger hurled the disc to 67.38 meters.
"That was really important for me," confirmed the Upper Austrian and explained how helpful this throw could be in the future. "Now I have a template for a good throw in my head with the new technique. I can fall back on it again and again."
This made the short, almost stressful trip to the Liese Prokop Memorial really worthwhile for Luki. Because Weißhaidinger is already flying to Marrakesh on Saturday, where the Diamond League is scheduled for Sunday. There, he wants to make the memory of his good last attempt in St. Pölten a reality once again. "But at a big meeting with strong opponents and pressure, that is of course difficult."
Diessl sprinted to the European Championships
The first pleasing highlight in St. Pölten was provided by 19-year-old hurdles sprinter Enzo Diessl. After having bad luck with two really good runs in the last few weeks with a tailwind that was too strong and made them invalid, he ran exactly the required limit for the European Championships in Rome in 13.46 seconds in the preliminary round.
In the final, last year's U-20 European champion finished just over this time in 13.56, but this did not dampen his joy in the slightest. Because the main goal was clearly achieved. "The ticket for Rome is absolutely the most important thing today," beamed Diessl, who has already increased the red-white-red European Championship squad to seven.
One of them is Karin Strametz. Austria's fastest woman over the hurdles was very satisfied with her performance in St. Pölten. In 12.97, she stayed under the magic 13-second mark for the second time in her career and within a few days. "If I hadn't been injured so often in the past, I would certainly have achieved this earlier."
Strametz has even more confidence in herself. She already has her ticket for the European Championships in Rome in the bag and is currently in a place in the world rankings that would be enough for the Olympics. She doesn't want to rely on that. "I'm even confident that I can run the direct limit of 12.77," says the 26-year-old. That would mean she would even beat the Austrian record of 12.82 set by St. Pölten's meeting director Beate Taylor, formerly Schrott.
St. Pölten at a glance
Men, 100 m: 1. Hilton (US) 10.16; 2. Fuchs 10.23; 110 m H: 1. Diessl 13.56 (preliminary heat 13.46); 400 m H: 1. Gucek (Slo) 48.93; 4. Köhldorfer 50.96; High: 1. Jankovics (Ung) 2.14; 3. Strasser 2.08; Triple jump: 1. Veszelka (Slk) 16.39; 3. Kingley 15.96; Discus: 1. Weißhaidinger 67.38. - Women, 100 m: 1. Burghardt (D) 11.40; 4. Lindner 11.72; 800 m: 1. Vukovic (Kro) 2:04.71; 2. Bredlinger 2:04.89; 100 m H: 1. Strametz 12.97; 400 m H: 1. Mato (Ung) 56.25; 7. Pressler 58.28; Long: 1. Lesti (Ung) 6.27; 3. Grünwald 5.93; Javelin: 1. Bogdan (Ung) 56.64; 6. Madl 48.91.
The 21-year-old triple jumper Endi Kingley also proved his talent. The Austrian with Nigerian roots jumped five times over 15.80 meters, finishing third with 15.96 meters. If he continues to improve over the next few weeks, he could also be in with a chance of a ticket to the European Championships.
Markus Fuchs already has this in his pocket. However, Austria's fastest sprinter is not quite in the right form for the European Championships yet. In 10.23, he finished second in St. Pölten in not entirely easy conditions. "It was really fun to run here again in front of so many friends," he summed up.
He is already running his next home race in Eisenstadt on Wednesday. "I get to run against a superstar there too, Yohan Blake," Fuchs is already looking forward to it. "That will be really cool." As a B-meeting, Eisenstadt is also a good opportunity to collect points for the Olympic qualification. "But I've decided not to stress about it. I want to have fun, then I'll be relaxed and run the fastest."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.