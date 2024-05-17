Charles absolutely furious
Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria infuriates royals
The fact that Prince Harry and the Duchess are still pretending to be senior members of the royal family while traveling makes King Charles "as angry as he's ever been".
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who turned their backs on royal life in 2020, are apparently causing a lot of trouble in the British royal family with their recent trip to Nigeria. Royal experts speak of an affront to the crown and King Charles is said to be "absolutely furious".
"All the hallmarks of a royal trip"
"Receptions, school visits, charity events - it had all the hallmarks of an official royal trip," royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror.
"Everything you would expect from an official royal visit was there - the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled," he said. "Charles should be as angry as you've ever seen him".
William and Charles angry
Officially, Harry and Meghan were traveling "privately", but the visit looked like a staged PR event. Duchess Meghan, who described Nigeria as "my country", met with Nigerian politician and WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and presented herself as a pioneer for women in leadership positions.
"With their speeches and their appearance, Meghan and Harry give the impression that they are still fully-fledged royals," criticizes Quinn. "That doesn't suit William and Charles at all."
"We do what we want"
The trip to Nigeria is a sign of the couple's "apostasy", Quinn continues. The royal family fears that Harry and Meghan want to "capitalize on their royal status on their own".
"For Charles and William, it's as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don't need your permission! We'll do what we want, when we want and where we want," said Quinn. "No wonder the two of them are facing a shambles in the royal family."
"Really happy"
Harry and Meghan were on a three-day visit to Nigeria last week. Meghan told US magazine People during the trip that she and Harry were "really happy" with their lives outside the inner circle of British royals.
The trip to the West African country is at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of General Staff, whom Harry met on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. The younger son of King Charles III launched the games for war-wounded soldiers ten years ago.
For Meghan, the trip was also a journey to her own roots. She had previously discovered a 43 percent ancestry from Nigeria in a genetic test.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
