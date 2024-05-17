Hit by four bullets: It was a matter of “centimeters”

Change could be like 2018

However, the change at the head of government in 2018 could serve as a model. Back then, Fico resigned from office under public pressure following the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak. The coalition parties agreed on Peter Pellegrini as the joint candidate to succeed him, who was then appointed by the president. As long as Fico is only taking a break until he is fully recovered, his deputies will continue to run the government - with Kalinak first in line.