“Andi is the figurehead of our family”

His parents realized when he was five or six years old that he had a special talent. "You could tell when he went for the ball. Others ducked away, but not him. At some point, he started playing in Asten." Via his home club, LASK, Vienna Austria and Ried, Ulmer ended up in Salzburg in 2009. Here he settled down, both professionally and privately. He and his wife Sarah have two sons - Jonathan, named after Jonny Soriano, and Florentin. The family is Andi's one and only and is always there at the stadium to keep their fingers crossed.