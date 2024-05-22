Get rid of the kilos with rope skipping

The leaner you are, the longer you have to train

The number of calories you can lose by jumping rope depends on how much you weigh at the start: This is because a calorie is a measure of energy. So if you weigh more, you need more energy to work against gravity and move your body. This is why people who weigh more burn more calories when they exercise. However, this also means that if you lose weight over time with this training, you will have to jump rope for longer and longer periods of time or restrict your calorie intake in order to continue to achieve the same weight loss results.