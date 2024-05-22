Weight loss training
Get rid of the kilos with rope skipping
Skipping rope exercises the whole body and "burns" calories. An average-sized person can actually burn more than 10 calories per minute! And jumping is fun too. So grab the rope!
For those who want to lose weight, it makes sense to jump quickly and intensively rather than at a leisurely pace and for a long time. HIIT training (high-intensity interval training) is the best way to burn fat. For example, you can jump continuously for 30 seconds without any intermediate jumps. Pause for 60 seconds, then jump for another 30 seconds. And repeat the whole thing ten times.
The leaner you are, the longer you have to train
The number of calories you can lose by jumping rope depends on how much you weigh at the start: This is because a calorie is a measure of energy. So if you weigh more, you need more energy to work against gravity and move your body. This is why people who weigh more burn more calories when they exercise. However, this also means that if you lose weight over time with this training, you will have to jump rope for longer and longer periods of time or restrict your calorie intake in order to continue to achieve the same weight loss results.
You should pay attention to this when jumping rope:
- Correct posture is important so that no weak points are overloaded. The spine should remain erect and "long". Never jump with a hollow back!
- The pelvis must be well erect. In addition, always tense the abdominal muscles slightly (navel pulls towards the spine).
- The shoulder blades should be kept low (keep shoulders and neck loose).
- If two-legged jumping is easy, you can try jumping on one leg. For the more advanced, there are always further challenges: For example, jumps with bent knees, with a double twist of the rope, with crossed arms, with opening and closing the legs.
- As an intensive cardiovascular workout, jumping rope not only works your legs, but also improves your fitness. That's why you should always take short breaks.
- The momentum of the skipping rope should come from a loose inward rotation of the wrists and not from the rotation of the arms.
