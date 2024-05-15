"Start a new life"
Prince Laurent is doing Harry and stepping down!
Belgian Prince Laurent has announced in an interview that he is stepping down from his public duties in the Belgian royal family and "starting a new life". Before his death, the younger brother of the Belgian king wants to "achieve something that my children can be proud of." He plans to emigrate to Turkey.
Like Britain's Prince Harry in 2020, Belgium's Prince Laurent has now also decided to no longer make official appearances for his royal family. As he told the Belgian newspaper "Het Laatste Nieuws", his future plans lie abroad.
"I am preparing a new life," explained the 60-year-old. "Before I die, I want to achieve something that my children can be proud of."
Clean energy technologies
According to "7sur7", Laurent has signed an agreement with Bosphorus University in Istanbul via his non-profit organization Environment Network (EN) to build "bridges of cooperation between Europe and Asia in the field of new energy technologies".
He is aiming to respond "urgently to new European and international legislation" in the field of clean energy technologies.
He does not want to compare himself with Prince Harry, he says. "I'm not comparing myself to Prince Harry. I've always been an entrepreneur. But it is true that I would like to start a new life."
Laurent used to be considered a "rebel prince" due to numerous scandals and missteps, but has supported his brother King Philippe unreservedly since his accession to the throne. He has been married to Princess Claire since 2003. The couple have three children.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
