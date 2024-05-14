Boy (12) on scooter hit by car: injured

According to the police, the oncoming car signaled a change of direction to the right in the direction of the local road by means of an optical warning device and finally came to a standstill in front of the intersection. The driver is said to have used hand signals to tell the boy to cross the road. The 12-year-old then crossed the junction entrance on the scooter. However, when he was level with the car, he continued on his way. In doing so, he touched the back of the scooter, it is said.