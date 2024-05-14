Information requested
Boy (12) on scooter hit by car: injured
A twelve-year-old boy was hit by a car in a traffic accident in the district of Mödling (Lower Austria). He was seriously injured. The driver of the car drove on. The police are now asking for information.
Following a traffic accident last week in Vösendorf in the district of Mödling in which a twelve-year-old was seriously injured, the Lower Austrian police department appealed for witnesses on Tuesday. The boy wanted to cross the road at the Schönbrunner Allee junction to the Mühlfeldgasse entrance when the accident occurred.
According to the police, the oncoming car signaled a change of direction to the right in the direction of the local road by means of an optical warning device and finally came to a standstill in front of the intersection. The driver is said to have used hand signals to tell the boy to cross the road. The 12-year-old then crossed the junction entrance on the scooter. However, when he was level with the car, he continued on his way. In doing so, he touched the back of the scooter, it is said.
Seriously injured in hospital
The boy fell and sustained serious injuries. He was treated at the regional hospital. The driver of the car drove on without stopping. The accident victim is in a deep state of shock, which is why he was unable to provide any information about the car.
Police ask for information
The police are now looking for witnesses. The collision occurred on Tuesday, May 7 at around 6.30 a.m. in Vösendorf.
Witnesses to the traffic accident are asked to contact the Vösendorf police station on 059133-3343.
