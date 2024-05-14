Vorteilswelt
Tennis talent rejoices

The second ATP points almost cost the car

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 20:57

Carinthian jubilation at the Villach Warmbad Future Tennis Tournament! Tobias Smoliner from Wernberg beat Jan Hrazdil from the Czech Republic 7:6, 7:5 near his home town, but he almost paid for his ATP points with his car.

comment0 Kommentare

While Tobi Smoliner from Wernberg was playing his first round match at the ITF 15 event at the Villach Warmbad facility, things got hectic at the grounds. The police were there to tow away some parking offenders because a bus couldn't get past on the road. Among them was Smoliner's vehicle. But the 21-year-old refused to be deterred and threw the keys to his sister. And then remained so cool that he surprisingly beat Jan Hrazdil (Tsch) 7:6, 7:5. "Winning ATP points here in my home country is a real dream", beamed the local hero.

Next Czech awaits
He had already entered the world rankings for the first time in Macedonia in 2022 - and now he has gone one better. "I was right there with the close points, but of course I also had a bit of luck. Now, of course, I'm highly motivated." And with Daniel Paty, the next Czech is waiting in round two today. Smoliner also made it through to the round of 16 in the doubles with Yanick Schneider. The duo beat Syl Gaxherri (Burgenland) and Paul Werren (Vienna) 7:6, 6:1.

Lost late in the tie-break
The young high-flyer Lilli Tagger had a close call. At the ITF 35 women's tournament - also organized by Villach Warmbad - the 16-year-old from East Tyrol took on the world number 375, Nika Radisic (Slovenia). After winning the first set 3:6, she had to concede defeat in the tie-break 11:13 and even missed a few set points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
