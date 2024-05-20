Françoise Cactus: Berlin’s legendary anti-punk diva

"Oh Oh Mythomania" not only offers a retrospective of around three decades of a semi-public life that allowed itself neither breaks nor rest, it is also a tribute to the emotional world and love of detail of Cactus. As an outsider, you are beamed right back into the exciting Berlin club scene of the 80s, witness how she raves about colleagues like France Gall or Juliette Gréco, how she tried by hook or by crook to give up smoking or how she had to learn early on in her Berlin years that sexist exclusion was also commonplace in the left-leaning milieu - and thus opened her eyes for the future. In her texts, Françoise almost always talks about herself, even if she sometimes chooses the (unsuccessful) path of interweaving narratives.