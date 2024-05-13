David Garrett comes to Vienna for “Krone” concert

"Krone" winner inspires

Four "Krone" winners were also present at the live press conference. Alexandra Köllner, Marko Noskovic, Barbara Schinzel and Sabrina Dissauer listened enthusiastically and then took a photo with their favorite artist. "I couldn't be at the last concert because of a family hospital stay," says Schinzel, "so I'm all the more looking forward to finally seeing David live again next year." The show's line-up is still being prepared, but he was already able to give a few details. "There will definitely be the full orchestra at the start. But we haven't just lined it up, we've stacked it. The lighting effects will be prepared in such a way that every soloist and their instrument will be in the spotlight. With 25 songs, it will be rather difficult to decide which ones to leave out."