New album and tour
David Garrett comes to Vienna for “Krone” concert
David Garrett has been thrilling audiences of millions worldwide with his mixture of light music and high culture for almost 30 years. At a press conference in Cologne, the star violinist has now announced his new album "Millennium Symphony" and an accompanying tour. The "Krone" will bring the 43-year-old to the Wiener Stadthalle on March 21, 2025.
David Garrett has not even finished his last successful album and is already thinking about the next big steps. With his album "Iconic", released in 2022, the Aachen-born musician was on the road for more than a year and sold out 113 concerts across the globe. The last six of these are currently taking place in Mexico and just one day before the long flight, Garrett held a press conference at the Flora in Cologne, where he announced the next major chapter in his career.
Current hits in a classic guise
In October, the brand new album "Millennium Symphony" will be released on his regular label Universal, with which he will go on a major tour in 2025. On March 21, he will also be playing a "Krone" concert at the Wiener Stadthalle. You can look forward to a completely new concept that the violinist has put together in meticulous detail. He has put together a total of 25 top hits from the last 25 years for the violin. You will be able to hear hits by Avicii, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna and The Weeknd, among others. The biggest challenge? "Creating songs for the violin that sound exciting," says the artist, "it's always important to me to push the boundaries. You shouldn't make it too easy for yourself. I'm always looking for a challenge."
Garrett recorded the songs for the crossover project at Alicia Keys' Jungle City Studios in his adopted home of New York. "I initially considered going back to Electric Lady Studio, but the vibe wasn't right. The songs on 'Millennium Symphony' are so positive, they had to be done in a different setting." He found the right vibe in these studios, not least because the greats he interpreted, such as Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, have recorded there themselves. "Of course, we also used Alicia's piano," Garrett gives more detailed insights into the creation process. He naturally wants to repeat the great successes he celebrated years ago with the "Rock Symphonies" with the new album.
"Krone" winner inspires
Four "Krone" winners were also present at the live press conference. Alexandra Köllner, Marko Noskovic, Barbara Schinzel and Sabrina Dissauer listened enthusiastically and then took a photo with their favorite artist. "I couldn't be at the last concert because of a family hospital stay," says Schinzel, "so I'm all the more looking forward to finally seeing David live again next year." The show's line-up is still being prepared, but he was already able to give a few details. "There will definitely be the full orchestra at the start. But we haven't just lined it up, we've stacked it. The lighting effects will be prepared in such a way that every soloist and their instrument will be in the spotlight. With 25 songs, it will be rather difficult to decide which ones to leave out."
Advance ticket sales for "Krone" concert in Vienna
On March 21, 2025, David Garrett will be coming live to the Wiener Stadthalle for a "Krone" concert as part of his "Millennium Symphony" tour. Tickets go on sale at www.oeticket.com and www.ticketmaster.at on Thursday, May 16, 10 am. Don't miss out on this crossover highlight!
