Flick return to Bayern? “Would have major reservations”
Sky pundit Didi Hamann does not believe that treble winner Hansi Flick will return to FC Bayern. "I would have great reservations as to whether he could do it again," said the former international.
Time is pressing, it is mid-May and Bayern have still not found a coach for the new season. "Of course we're also annoyed that it hasn't worked out the way we wanted it to," said sporting director Max Eberl.
"... you can't forget that"
Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick have publicly canceled, and it seems unlikely that the outgoing Thomas Tuchel will stay. The German record champions have to come up with something. New plan? To lure Hansi Flick, the treble winner of the 2019/20 season, back to Säbener Straße. "Hansi did a sensational job last time. But all the successes were during coronavirus, you can't forget that," said Didi Hamann on the Sky90 soccer talk show on Sunday.
Back then, Bayern won the CL final tournament in Lisbon. Hamann: "The Germans started again three or four weeks before the other nations. They had a fitness advantage. Whether he [Flick, editor's note] will be able to do that again, I would have great doubts. We all saw what happened at the World Cup."
First talks with Flick
Initial talks with Flick and the Bayern bosses took place on Friday, according to the Münchner Abendzeitung newspaper. It is particularly important to the 59-year-old that he is not seen as a temporary solution; he is demanding a contract for at least two years. The fact is, Bayern are running out of time and want to seal the deal with Flick in the next few days if possible.
