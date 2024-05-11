Floriani provides fire protection in faraway Lebanon

Mines lurk all around, rockets can be seen in the sky time and again. There is no question that the environment in which Oliver Seit has been working since December is extremely volatile. The member of the Gloggnitz fire department in the district of Neunkirchen is part of the force in Lebanon that is providing fire protection in a 100-hectare camp as part of a United Nations observer mission. Up to 3,000 people from a wide variety of backgrounds are stationed there.