After tire blowout
Boeing 737 lands on its landing gear in Turkey
A plane that took off from Germany with 190 people on board landed safely on its nose landing gear in the Turkish seaside resort of Alanya on Thursday despite a burst front tire. The tire of the Boeing 737 of the Turkish low-cost airline Corendon Airlines burst during landing for unknown reasons.
All 190 people on board the aircraft, which took off from Cologne/Bonn Airport, were evacuated safely. This was reported by the state broadcaster TRT. There were no reports of injuries, the Ministry of Transport was quoted as saying.
Praise for pilots
The incident occurred at Gazipasa Airport in Alanya at around 11 a.m. (local time), the broadcaster added. The front landing gear of the plane was damaged when it was briefly dragged over the rim, the governor of the Gazipasa district, Orhan Altun, told the broadcaster. He also praised the pilot's "very successful landing maneuver".
Alanya is a district in the southern coastal province of Antalya and is popular with tourists from Germany, Austria and other western countries, especially in the summer season. It was initially unclear whether there were mainly holidaymakers on board.
Cause being investigated
An investigation into the incident is underway, it was reported. It was only on Wednesday that a Boeing 763 belonging to the logistics company FedEx landed on its fuselage at Istanbul Airport, also in Turkey, after problems with the front landing gear, according to the airport.
