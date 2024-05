Abwerzger: “There is chaos and panic in the ÖVP”

ÖVP enemy FPÖ

Abwerzger also makes people sit up and take notice of federal political issues. For example, on the behavior of Andreas Hanger (ÖVP) in the committee of inquiry: "The way the ÖVP is currently behaving is now politically paranoid, because they have only chosen the FPÖ as their enemy. There is not a word from Hanger in the committee of inquiry that is not consumed by hatred. The middle-class camp should consider whether this is still useful. We in the FPÖ are stable in first place in the polls, the ÖVP is heading down towards 20 percent. There is chaos and absolute panic."