One in two people think Tyrol is on the wrong track
Inflation, barely affordable housing, social security and the local economy - according to a survey, Tyroleans are worried about these issues. Of course, the classic Sunday question could not be missing.
They used to be a must, but in recent years they have gone out of fashion - we are talking about political surveys. They have probably also gone out of fashion because a) they are relatively expensive if the sample, i.e. the number of respondents, is to be serious and b) because surveys have repeatedly seen the light of day that, in retrospect, have ended up in various less serious media, sometimes with a lot of "obstetrician's fees".
Is Tyrol moving in the right direction?
At the beginning of April, the Institute for Demoscopy & Data Analysis (IFDD), based in Lower Austria, conducted a survey in Tyrol. Among other things, topics and their importance for the Tyrolean population were surveyed. The first fundamental question was whether Tyrol was developing in the right direction. 51 percent expressed their doubts, 32 said yes and 17 percent were undecided.
Inflation, housing and co.
When it came to the most important issues and challenges, inflation was mentioned by far the most frequently (59%). This was followed by the concern that rents and homes in Tyrol are becoming increasingly unaffordable (47%).
This is followed ex aequo by fears about social security and the strength of the local economy (45%). This is followed by climate and environmental protection (43%), the energy crisis (42%), asylum and migration (40%) and caring for relatives (39%).
Where the shoe pinches less
However, it is also interesting to take a look at the other end of the scale, i.e. where the Tyrolean population is said to be less concerned: the expansion of roads and broadband are tied at just five percent each. Followed by digitalization (7%) and the demand for more cycle paths (10%) in Tyrol.
Reducing the age of criminal responsibility?
Special topics were also addressed in this survey commissioned by the Tyrolean FPÖ. For example, whether the age of criminal responsibility should be reduced from 14 to twelve years. 70 percent answered yes (48%) or rather yes (22%). Only 28% tended to say no.
A very emotional topic was also included in the survey: The construction of large wind turbines in Tyrol. 35% say no. 26% are in favor of wind turbines both on the mountain and in the valley, 18% say yes, but only on mountain ridges, eight percent are in favor, but only in valley locations.
If you take this survey even halfway seriously and as serious, you can actually derive quite good topics from it and also whether Tyrol is on the right or wrong path.
Classic Sunday question
Oh yes: the classic question was also asked: "Suppose there were state elections in Tyrol next Sunday? Who would you ...?" The ÖVP came in at 35%, followed by the FPÖ with 24%, then the SPÖ (13), Greens (8), Liste Fritz (8), Neos (7) and "Others" (5%). The fluctuation range was +/- three percent (sample 788).
