Verbund boss flirts with top position at ÖSV
A prominent man from Upper Austria is expected to take on a high office in Austria's ski association soon! Verbund boss Michael Strugl will be nominated as Vice President by the Upper Austrian association at the regional conference in June. He says: "Skiing has always been important to me."
The Ski Austria squad for the coming season includes 27 Upper Austrian athletes - from top performers such as Vinc Kriechmayr, Daniel Hemetsberger, Michael Hayböck and Jaci Seifriedsberger to newcomers Nicole Eibl (alpine), Janik Sommerer (ski cross) and Tobias Bachleitner (ski jumping). However, a very prominent Upper Austrian will in all likelihood soon be in the management team of the ÖSV! The CEO of Verbund AG, former Upper Austrian sports councillor (and LASK supporter) Michael Strugl will be nominated by the Upper Austrian association at the regional conference on June 21 for the position of vice-president, of which there will only be three instead of seven at the ÖSV in future.
The 60-year-old continued: "I would like to contribute my experience in management and politics and help ensure that we can provide the athletes with top conditions. On the other hand, I also want to further strengthen the importance of winter sports, which is also so important for society and the economy in an international context."
"I am very pleased and the previous Vice Presidents from Upper Austria, Kurt Steinkogler and Bernhard Zauner, who will remain on the Executive Board of the Upper Austrian Association, are also fully behind the nomination," said Upper Austrian President Klaus Kumpfmüller.
"It has always been a matter close to my heart to support skiing in Austria, which is a cultural asset here. During my time as Upper Austrian Sports Councilor, we were able to implement important winter sports projects for popular and elite sports and set priorities in the promotion of up-and-coming elite sports. Now I see the opportunity to support the ÖSV in an honorary capacity as Vice President within the framework of the new, modernized organizational structure."
