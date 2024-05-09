Verbund boss flirts with top position at ÖSV

The Ski Austria squad for the coming season includes 27 Upper Austrian athletes - from top performers such as Vinc Kriechmayr, Daniel Hemetsberger, Michael Hayböck and Jaci Seifriedsberger to newcomers Nicole Eibl (alpine), Janik Sommerer (ski cross) and Tobias Bachleitner (ski jumping). However, a very prominent Upper Austrian will in all likelihood soon be in the management team of the ÖSV! The CEO of Verbund AG, former Upper Austrian sports councillor (and LASK supporter) Michael Strugl will be nominated by the Upper Austrian association at the regional conference on June 21 for the position of vice-president, of which there will only be three instead of seven at the ÖSV in future.