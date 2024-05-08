Whooping cough on the rise in Austria

Vaccination for children free of charge

In Austria, vaccination is given in the third, fifth and eleventh to twelfth month of life and is free of charge for children. At school age, a combination vaccination with diphtheria, tetanus and polio is then repeated. Thereafter, a booster vaccination should be given every ten years or every five years from the age of 60. A vaccine against whooping cough is also recommended for pregnant women, preferably in the 27th to 36th week.