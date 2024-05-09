Online election help
EU elections: You can test your preferences here
European political self-help in politically turbulent times. In cooperation with the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence, the "EU&I 2024 Team" has developed a digital application for election advice for the European elections. Exactly one month before the election date, the tool is now also available online.
As is well known, the EU elections will take place between June 6 and 9. A total of 720 Members of the European Parliament will be elected, 15 more than in the last election. In Austria, voters can choose between seven lists on the official ballot paper. 20 MEPs will ultimately be sent to the political heart of the European Union. While the election campaign has started late in Austria, a team of experts from the "EU&I 2024 Team" and the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence has been working on content and has developed a digital application for the European elections.
"In general, this interactive online tool asks users about a range of statements on current issues and political values and then shows which parties in their country and across Europe come closest to their preferences," say the operators. The latter is also the unique selling point: users can see how they are positioned across the entire Union, not just in their country of residence.
The application has been online since May 9 and can be accessed HERE.
