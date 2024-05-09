EU elections: You can test your preferences here

As is well known, the EU elections will take place between June 6 and 9. A total of 720 Members of the European Parliament will be elected, 15 more than in the last election. In Austria, voters can choose between seven lists on the official ballot paper. 20 MEPs will ultimately be sent to the political heart of the European Union. While the election campaign has started late in Austria, a team of experts from the "EU&I 2024 Team" and the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence has been working on content and has developed a digital application for the European elections.