15th world chess champion:
An asteroid is even named after Upper Austria’s Stargast!
"I never thought it would come true," beams (Upper) Austria's Chess Federation President Michael Stöttinger. Because on Thursday, none other than the 15th World Champion Viswanathan Anand will be coming to the Grand Prix in PlusCity. There is even an asteroid named after the 54-year-old Indian.
More than 1000 players will be sitting at the board from Thursday at the Chess Grand Prix in PlusCity in Pasching, with no less than 60,000 euros in prize money for the best-staffed tournament in Central Europe! Numerous grandmasters, super-grandmasters, world champions Anexandra Kosteniuk and Zhu Chen as well as Olympic champion Anna Muzychuk will be taking part until Sunday. But one man towers above them all: Viswanathan Anand, the 15th World Chess Champion!
Over 1000 players in the PlusCity
Anand was dubbed the "Lightening Kid" at a young age thanks to his breathtaking speed, became a multiple world champion in rapid and blitz chess, was awarded the World Cup six times and the Chess Oscar. In 2014, an asteroid was even named after him: (4538) Vishyanand! Now Anand will be at the board in the Austrian Open Team Championships on Thursday in blitz chess, which will be followed by the rapid chess on Sunday.
Courses and chess school for children
The 54-year-old Indian Anand, who was the first Asian to become world chess champion, is playing for the team of the World Chess Federation FIDE, whose governing body is coming to Upper Austria and even holding a management board meeting. "I never thought that everyone would really accept," says Michael Stöttinger, President of the Austrian Chess Federation, who is happy about the major event. Anyone can take part, and there will also be courses and a chess school for children! Information is available at grandprix-chess.com
