An asteroid is even named after Upper Austria’s Stargast!

Over 1000 players in the PlusCity

Anand was dubbed the "Lightening Kid" at a young age thanks to his breathtaking speed, became a multiple world champion in rapid and blitz chess, was awarded the World Cup six times and the Chess Oscar. In 2014, an asteroid was even named after him: (4538) Vishyanand! Now Anand will be at the board in the Austrian Open Team Championships on Thursday in blitz chess, which will be followed by the rapid chess on Sunday.

Courses and chess school for children

The 54-year-old Indian Anand, who was the first Asian to become world chess champion, is playing for the team of the World Chess Federation FIDE, whose governing body is coming to Upper Austria and even holding a management board meeting. "I never thought that everyone would really accept," says Michael Stöttinger, President of the Austrian Chess Federation, who is happy about the major event. Anyone can take part, and there will also be courses and a chess school for children! Information is available at grandprix-chess.com