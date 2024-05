Car driver “shot down” biker when turning left

A 19-year-old from Nöstlbach was riding his motorcycle on the Schiedlberger Landesstraße coming from Sierning towards Schiedlberg at around 4.45 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, a 25-year-old man from Sierning was driving his car on Feldstraße towards Schiedlberger Landesstraße, where he wanted to turn left towards the town center.



Driver allegedly stopped

According to his own statements, he stopped his vehicle on the adjacent Feldstraße; when the way seemed clear for him, he turned left, causing a collision with the motorcyclist coming from the left. The 19-year-old crashed and was seriously injured. After receiving emergency medical treatment, he was taken to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Hospital in Steyr.