Woman stabbed ex out of hatred

According to the 13-page indictment, the woman, who has six previous convictions, allegedly stabbed her ex, with whom she had been in an on-off relationship for 15 years, with a knife out of hatred. "Please, call the police", the victim said to a passer-by at the main station after the bloody attack. A rescue operation followed. During the first interrogation at the hospital bed, however, the victim had spoken of a stranger who had attacked him.