Accusation of attempted murder

Woman stabbed ex out of hatred

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 17:00

The Salzburg public prosecutor's office is pressing charges and accusing a Bosnian woman (43) living in Salzburg of attempted murder. She allegedly stabbed her ex in October 2023. Voice messages exposed the criminal with six previous convictions.

A Bosnian woman (43) living in Salzburg has to justify herself to the jury in the regional court on July 2: for attempted murder. The public prosecutor's office has now brought charges. In detail, it is about an argument with her ex-partner and three stabbings - which happened on October 18, 2023 in an apartment in Salzburg's Bahnhofsviertel district.

The jury decides the fate of the accused in the jury courtroom of the Salzburg provincial court. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
The jury decides the fate of the accused in the jury courtroom of the Salzburg provincial court.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

According to the 13-page indictment, the woman, who has six previous convictions, allegedly stabbed her ex, with whom she had been in an on-off relationship for 15 years, with a knife out of hatred. "Please, call the police", the victim said to a passer-by at the main station after the bloody attack. A rescue operation followed. During the first interrogation at the hospital bed, however, the victim had spoken of a stranger who had attacked him.

Investigators were only gradually able to reveal the incident as a relationship. She admitted the relationship dispute to the police. She also accused her ex of terrorizing her and attacking her, but she remained unharmed. As it turned out, a friend of the woman was present at the bloody argument. Although she herself was cut on the arm, she initially only talked about being slapped.

However, further witness statements and, above all, clear voice messages testify to the accused woman's "deep hatred" towards the victim, as the indictment states: "I'll stab him, I swear it. I'll kill him," she shouted into her cell phone - just a few weeks before the crime. And even a day after the incident, she sent a voice message in which she said: "I swear I'll stab him. This time I'm really doing it."

The victim is represented by lawyer Stefan Rieder. If convicted as charged, she faces up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
